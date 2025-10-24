8 Analysts Assess Medpace Hldgs: What You Need To Know

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ:MEDP), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 2 2 Last 30D 0 1 0 1 1 1M Ago 0 1 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 1

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $478.88, a high estimate of $655.00, and a low estimate of $305.00. This current average reflects an increase of 14.09% from the previous average price target of $419.75.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Medpace Hldgs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Charles Rhyee TD Cowen Raises Sell $462.00 $356.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Underweight $485.00 $425.00 Ann Hynes Mizuho Raises Outperform $655.00 $575.00 Ann Hynes Mizuho Raises Outperform $575.00 $510.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Underweight $425.00 $450.00 David Windley Jefferies Raises Hold $450.00 $400.00 Jamie Clark Rothschild & Co Raises Neutral $474.00 $342.00 Dan Leonard UBS Raises Sell $305.00 $300.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Medpace Hldgs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Medpace Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Medpace Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Medpace Hldgs's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Medpace Hldgs: A Closer Look

Medpace is a late-stage contract research organization that provides full-service drug-development and clinical trial services to small and midsize biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device firms. It also offers ancillary services, including bioanalytical laboratory services and imaging capabilities. The company was founded over 30 years ago and has more than 5,400 employees across 40 countries. Medpace is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and its operations are primarily based in the US, with additional presence in Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. Cinven, a global private equity firm, acquired Medpace for $915 million in 2014 and exited its investment in 2018.

A Deep Dive into Medpace Hldgs's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Medpace Hldgs displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.38%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Medpace Hldgs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 16.84%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Medpace Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 47.7%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 6.69%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, Medpace Hldgs adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

