What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About KKR Real Est Finance Tr

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of KKR Real Est Finance Tr (NYSE:KREF) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated KKR Real Est Finance Tr and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $9.06, accompanied by a high estimate of $10.00 and a low estimate of $8.50. Highlighting a 7.08% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $9.75.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive KKR Real Est Finance Tr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $10.00 $11.00 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $8.75 $9.50 Richard Shane JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $8.50 $9.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $9.00 $9.50

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of KKR Real Est Finance Tr compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of KKR Real Est Finance Tr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of KKR Real Est Finance Tr's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About KKR Real Est Finance Tr

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc is a real estate finance company that focuses on originating and acquiring senior mortgage loans secured by CRE assets. The investment is to originate or acquire senior mortgage loans collateralized by institutional-quality CRE assets that are owned and operated by experienced and well-capitalized sponsors and located in liquid markets with underlying fundamentals. KKR manages investments across multiple asset classes, including private equity, real estates, energy, infrastructure, credit, and hedge funds. The company's investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, through dividends.

KKR Real Est Finance Tr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: KKR Real Est Finance Tr's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -36.77%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 31.19%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): KKR Real Est Finance Tr's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.65%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): KKR Real Est Finance Tr's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.12%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: KKR Real Est Finance Tr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 2.9, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

