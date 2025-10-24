Demystifying Packaging Corp of America: Insights From 10 Analyst Reviews

Ratings for Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG) were provided by 10 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 4 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $235.9, along with a high estimate of $264.00 and a low estimate of $218.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $226.56, the current average has increased by 4.12%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Packaging Corp of America by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anojja Shah UBS Raises Neutral $230.00 $225.00 Anojja Shah UBS Lowers Neutral $225.00 $226.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Raises Buy $264.00 $262.00 Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $222.00 $200.00 Anojja Shah UBS Raises Neutral $226.00 $220.00 Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Raises Neutral $218.00 $214.00 Mark Weintraub Seaport Global Raises Buy $250.00 $244.00 Detlef Winckelmann JP Morgan Announces Overweight $242.00 - Michael Roxland Truist Securities Raises Buy $262.00 $238.00 Anojja Shah UBS Raises Neutral $220.00 $210.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Packaging Corp of America compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Packaging Corp of America's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Packaging Corp of America's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Packaging Corp of America: A Closer Look

Packaging Corp. of America is the third-largest containerboard and corrugated packaging manufacturer in the United States. It produces over 5 million tons of containerboard annually. The company's share of the domestic containerboard market is roughly 10%. PCA differentiates itself from larger competitors by focusing on smaller customers and operating with a high degree of flexibility.

Understanding the Numbers: Packaging Corp of America's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Packaging Corp of America showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.63% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Packaging Corp of America's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.05%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.25%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.66%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Packaging Corp of America's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.61, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

