What 13 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About American Express

13 analysts have shared their evaluations of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 7 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 6 0 1 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for American Express, presenting an average target of $360.31, a high estimate of $400.00, and a low estimate of $307.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $332.54, the current average has increased by 8.35%.

The perception of American Express by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mikhail Paramonov Freedom Capital Markets Raises Hold $325.00 $280.00 Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $400.00 $375.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Raises Buy $395.00 $375.00 Terry Ma Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $355.00 $336.00 Vincent Caintic BTIG Raises Sell $307.00 $277.00 Erika Najarian UBS Raises Neutral $340.00 $330.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Neutral $355.00 $343.00 Terry Ma Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $336.00 $297.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $394.00 $371.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $365.00 $330.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $362.00 $311.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Raises Buy $375.00 $348.00 Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $375.00 $350.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to American Express. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to American Express. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of American Express compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of American Express compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of American Express's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know American Express Better

American Express is a global financial institution, operating in about 130 countries, that provides consumers and businesses charge and credit card payment products. The company also operates a highly profitable merchant payment network. The firm operates in four segments: US consumer services, US commercial services, international card services, and global merchant and network services. In addition to payment products, the company's commercial business offers expense management tools, consulting services, and business loans.

Financial Milestones: American Express's Journey

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: American Express's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.76%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: American Express's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 15.57%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Express's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 8.86%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Express's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.97%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: American Express's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.83, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

