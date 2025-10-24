What Analysts Are Saying About SLM Stock

Analysts' ratings for SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 3 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $33.0, a high estimate of $37.00, and a low estimate of $29.00. A decline of 13.16% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of SLM's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jon G. Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Outperform $32.00 $31.00 Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $33.00 $38.00 Jeffery Harte Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $36.00 $37.00 John Hecht Jefferies Lowers Buy $31.00 $40.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $29.00 $38.00 Terry Ma Barclays Lowers Overweight $35.00 $43.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $31.00 $37.00 Jeffery Harte Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $37.00 $40.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SLM. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SLM compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SLM compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of SLM's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of SLM's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into SLM's Background

SLM Corp is an education solutions company. It business is to originate and service loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education. The provide Private Education Loans to mean education loans to students or their families that are not made, insured, or guaranteed by any state or federal government.

SLM: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining SLM's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -21.48% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: SLM's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 16.68%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): SLM's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.15%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.23%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.02, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

