4 Analysts Assess Old Republic Intl: What You Need To Know

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Old Republic Intl (NYSE:ORI), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $46.25, a high estimate of $47.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 5.11% from the previous average price target of $44.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Old Republic Intl is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Paul Newsome Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $46.00 $47.00 Paul Newsome Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $47.00 $45.00 C. Gregory Peters Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $47.00 $43.00 Paul Newsome Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $45.00 $41.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Old Republic Intl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Old Republic Intl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Old Republic Intl compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Old Republic Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Old Republic Intl's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Old Republic Intl's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Old Republic Intl analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Old Republic Intl

Old Republic International Corp offers a diverse range of specialized insurance products to individuals and institutions. The company operates in two segments: Specialty Insurance and Title Insurance. The Insurances provided by the company includes Automobile Extended Warranty Insurance, Aviation, Commercial Automobile Insurance, Inland Marine, Travel Accident, Workers' Compensation, Financial Indemnity, and others.

Financial Milestones: Old Republic Intl's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Old Republic Intl's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 17.98% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Old Republic Intl's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.26%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Old Republic Intl's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.38%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Old Republic Intl's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.71%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Old Republic Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.26, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.