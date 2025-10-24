4 Analysts Assess Cheniere Energy: What You Need To Know

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Cheniere Energy, presenting an average target of $275.75, a high estimate of $284.00, and a low estimate of $268.00. This current average reflects an increase of 2.13% from the previous average price target of $270.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Cheniere Energy by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Justin Jenkins Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $278.00 $275.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Announces Outperform $268.00 - Robert Mosca Mizuho Raises Outperform $273.00 $268.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $284.00 $267.00

Key Insights:

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Cheniere Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy is a liquified natural gas, or LNG, producer with two facilities in Corpus Christi, Texas and Sabine Pass, Louisiana. It generates most of its revenue through long-term contracts with customers on a fixed and variable fee payout structure. It also generates revenue by selling uncontracted LNG to customers on a short or one-time basis. A subsidiary, Cheniere Energy Partners, owns the Sabine Pass facility and trades as a master limited partnership.

Cheniere Energy: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Cheniere Energy's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 42.76% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Cheniere Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 35.04%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cheniere Energy's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 26.46% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cheniere Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.69%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, Cheniere Energy faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

