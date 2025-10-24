What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Norfolk Southern

Throughout the last three months, 14 analysts have evaluated Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 9 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 3 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Norfolk Southern, revealing an average target of $309.36, a high estimate of $354.00, and a low estimate of $288.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.91% increase from the previous average price target of $297.71.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Norfolk Southern. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Seidl TD Cowen Lowers Buy $314.00 $320.00 Ariel Rosa Citigroup Lowers Neutral $307.00 $316.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Lowers Buy $320.00 $321.00 Walter Spracklin RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $315.00 $320.00 Fadi Chamoun BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $305.00 $285.00 Ariel Rosa Citigroup Raises Neutral $316.00 $305.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Raises Neutral $303.00 $288.00 Richa Harnain Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $354.00 $290.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Overweight $320.00 $300.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Raises Neutral $295.00 $284.00 Ariel Rosa Citigroup Raises Neutral $305.00 $288.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Overweight $300.00 $290.00 Jonathan Chappell Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $289.00 $279.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Raises Neutral $288.00 $282.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Norfolk Southern. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Norfolk Southern. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Norfolk Southern compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Norfolk Southern compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Norfolk Southern's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Norfolk Southern's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Norfolk Southern analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Norfolk Southern

Class-I railroad Norfolk Southern operates in the Eastern United States. On more than 20,000 miles of track, the rail hauls shipments of coal, intermodal traffic, and a diverse mix of automotive, agriculture, metal, chemical, and forest products.

Norfolk Southern: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Norfolk Southern's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.17% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Norfolk Southern's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 24.66%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Norfolk Southern's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.24% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Norfolk Southern's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.74%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Norfolk Southern's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.17, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.