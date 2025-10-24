What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About First Citizens BancShares

Ratings for First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 2 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $2056.67, a high estimate of $2190.00, and a low estimate of $1950.00. This current average has decreased by 7.15% from the previous average price target of $2215.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive First Citizens BancShares. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $2050.00 $2100.00 Stephen Scouten Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $2000.00 $2150.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $2190.00 $2400.00 Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $1950.00 $2250.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Lowers Hold $2000.00 $2240.00 Stephen Scouten Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $2150.00 $2150.00

Key Insights:

Key Insights:

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of First Citizens BancShares compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of First Citizens BancShares's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into First Citizens BancShares's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Inc is the bank holding company of First Citizens Bank and Trust Company. The company's segments include the General Bank, the Commercial Bank, SVB Commercial, and Rail. The General Bank segment delivers products and services to consumers and businesses through its extensive network of branches and various digital channels. The Commercial Bank segment provides financial services, including lending, leasing, and advisory, to small and mid-market businesses across various industries. The SVB Commercial provides financial services to innovators, investors, and venture firms. The Rail segment provides tailored leasing and financing for railcars and locomotives across North America. It generates the majority of its revenue from the General Banking segment.

Breaking Down First Citizens BancShares's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, First Citizens BancShares faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.0% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: First Citizens BancShares's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 24.37%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Citizens BancShares's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.62%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Citizens BancShares's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: First Citizens BancShares's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.77. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

