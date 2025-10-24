The Analyst Verdict: Plexus In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

Ratings for Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $161.25, a high estimate of $165.00, and a low estimate of $150.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 1.9% increase from the previous average price target of $158.25.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Plexus. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anja Soderstrom Sidoti & Co. Maintains Neutral $150.00 $150.00 David Williams Benchmark Maintains Buy $165.00 $165.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Raises Buy $165.00 $158.00 David Williams Benchmark Raises Buy $165.00 $160.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Plexus. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Plexus compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Plexus's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Plexus's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Plexus: A Closer Look

Plexus Corp is a U.S based Electronic Manufacturing Services company that provides a range of services, from conceptualization and design to fulfilling orders and providing sustaining solutions, such as replenishment and refurbishment. The company's segments comprise AMER, APAC,ge and EMEA.

Key Indicators: Plexus's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Plexus showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.93% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Plexus's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.86% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Plexus's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.58%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Plexus's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.65%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Plexus's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.11, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

