11 Analysts Assess Ford Motor: What You Need To Know

Ratings for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) were provided by 11 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 7 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 1 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Ford Motor and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $11.27, accompanied by a high estimate of $14.00 and a low estimate of $9.00. This current average reflects an increase of 13.27% from the previous average price target of $9.95.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Ford Motor among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $11.00 $9.50 Tom Narayan RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $12.00 $11.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $11.00 $10.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $14.00 $13.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Neutral $12.50 $11.00 Philippe Houchois Jefferies Raises Hold $12.00 $9.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $10.00 $8.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $12.00 $11.00 Philippe Houchois Jefferies Raises Underperform $9.00 $8.00 Tom Narayan RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $11.00 $10.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $9.50 $9.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Ford Motor. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Ford Motor compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Ford Motor's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Ford Motor's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co. manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. In March 2022, the company announced that it will run its combustion engine business, Ford Blue, and its BEV business, Ford Model e, as separate businesses but still all under Ford Motor. The company has nearly 13% market share in the United States, about 10% share in the UK, and under 2% share in China including unconsolidated affiliates. Sales in the US made up about 68% of 2024 total company revenue. Ford has about 171,000 employees, including about 56,500 UAW employees, and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

Financial Insights: Ford Motor

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Ford Motor showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.97% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Ford Motor's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.07% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ford Motor's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.08% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ford Motor's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.01% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Ford Motor's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.56, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

