Demystifying West Pharmaceutical Servs: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for West Pharmaceutical Servs, revealing an average target of $336.2, a high estimate of $390.00, and a low estimate of $275.00. This current average has increased by 7.16% from the previous average price target of $313.75.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of West Pharmaceutical Servs's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Sourbeer UBS Raises Buy $355.00 $320.00 Paul Knight Keybanc Raises Overweight $350.00 $325.00 Daniel Markowitz Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $390.00 $350.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $275.00 $260.00 Jamie Clark Rothschild & Co Announces Buy $311.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to West Pharmaceutical Servs. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to West Pharmaceutical Servs. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of West Pharmaceutical Servs compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of West Pharmaceutical Servs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for West Pharmaceutical Servs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of West Pharmaceutical Servs's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on West Pharmaceutical Servs analyst ratings.

About West Pharmaceutical Servs

West Pharmaceutical Services is based in Pennsylvania and is a key supplier to firms in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and generic drug industries. West sells elastomer-based packaging components (including stoppers, seals, and plungers), nonglass containment solutions, and auto-injectors for injectable drugs, which include large-molecule biologics, peptides such as GLP-1 receptor agonists, and small-molecule drugs. The company reports in two segments: proprietary products (about 80% of total revenue) and contract-manufactured products (about 20% of total revenue). It generates approximately 55% of its revenue from international markets and 45% from the United States.

A Deep Dive into West Pharmaceutical Servs's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining West Pharmaceutical Servs's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.17% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: West Pharmaceutical Servs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 17.2%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): West Pharmaceutical Servs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.7%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): West Pharmaceutical Servs's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.48% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: West Pharmaceutical Servs's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.1.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.