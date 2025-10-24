Breaking Down Visteon: 10 Analysts Share Their Views

Throughout the last three months, 10 analysts have evaluated Visteon (NASDAQ:VC), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $131.5, along with a high estimate of $151.00 and a low estimate of $95.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 6.48% from the previous average price target of $123.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Visteon. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Spak UBS Lowers Buy $142.00 $146.00 Tom Narayan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $138.00 $136.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Raises Neutral $122.00 $104.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $135.00 $120.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $151.00 $145.00 Federico Merendi B of A Securities Raises Buy $140.00 $130.00 Ronald J Jewsikow Guggenheim Raises Buy $143.00 $134.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $145.00 $129.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $95.00 $90.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Raises Neutral $104.00 $101.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Visteon. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Visteon compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Visteon's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Visteon's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Visteon: A Closer Look

Visteon Corp is an automotive supplier. It manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturers including Ford, Nissan, Renault, Mazda, BMW, General Motors, and Honda, etc. The company offers information displays, instrument clusters, head-up displays, infotainment systems, telematics solutions, and Smartcore. The Company's reportable segment is Electronics. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including digital instrument clusters, domain controllers with integrated driver assistance systems, displays, Android-based infotainment systems, and battery management systems. Geographically, it operates in North America, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, and South America and Others.

A Deep Dive into Visteon's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Visteon faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.44% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Visteon's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.71%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.75%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Visteon's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.1%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, Visteon adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

