Demystifying Dow: Insights From 11 Analyst Reviews

During the last three months, 11 analysts shared their evaluations of Dow (NYSE:DOW), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 10 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 5 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $24.55, along with a high estimate of $30.00 and a low estimate of $23.00. Highlighting a 7.18% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $26.45.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Dow. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Roberts Mizuho Lowers Neutral $25.00 $26.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $23.00 $25.00 Duffy Fischer Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $24.00 $28.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $24.00 $25.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $24.00 $23.00 John Roberts Mizuho Lowers Neutral $26.00 $30.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Neutral $23.00 $24.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $30.00 $32.00 Laurence Alexander Jefferies Lowers Hold $23.00 $28.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Maintains Neutral $25.00 $25.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $23.00 $25.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Dow. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Dow compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Dow's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Dow's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Dow

Dow Chemical is a diversified global chemicals producer, formed in 2019 as a result of the DowDuPont merger and subsequent separations. The firm is a leading producer of several chemicals, including polyethylene, ethylene oxide, and silicone rubber. Its products have numerous applications in both consumer and industrial end markets.

Dow: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Dow faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -7.43% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Dow's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -8.3%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -4.93%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dow's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.44%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Dow's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

