What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Allegion

Ratings for Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Allegion, revealing an average target of $183.29, a high estimate of $198.00, and a low estimate of $163.00. Observing a 12.54% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $162.86.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Allegion. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $187.00 $185.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Neutral $190.00 $175.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $185.00 $175.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $185.00 $163.00 Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $198.00 $176.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $163.00 $156.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Raises Neutral $175.00 $110.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Allegion. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Allegion compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Allegion's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Allegion's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Allegion's Background

Allegion is a global security products company with a portfolio of leading brands such as Schlage, Von Duprin, and LCN. The Ireland-domiciled company was created via a spinoff transaction from Ingersoll-Rand in December 2013. In fiscal 2024, Allegion generated over 75% of sales in the United States. The company primarily competes with Sweden-based Assa Abloy, Switzerland-based Dormakaba, and US-based Fortune Brands Innovations.

Key Indicators: Allegion's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Allegion's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.84%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Allegion's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 15.63% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.41%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Allegion's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.37%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, Allegion adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

