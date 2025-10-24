Analyst Expectations For Inspire Medical Systems's Future

15 analysts have shared their evaluations of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 6 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $129.2, a high estimate of $230.00, and a low estimate of $85.00. Highlighting a 31.8% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $189.43.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Inspire Medical Systems. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Sarcone Jefferies Lowers Hold $85.00 $160.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Hold $90.00 $125.00 Daniel Markowitz Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $125.00 $150.00 Danielle Antalffy UBS Lowers Neutral $89.00 $230.00 Daniel Markowitz Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $150.00 - Mike Kratky Leerink Partners Lowers Market Perform $97.00 $116.00 Mike Kratky Leerink Partners Lowers Market Perform $116.00 $149.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Hold $125.00 $190.00 Frank Takkinen Lake Street Lowers Buy $150.00 $270.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $101.00 $174.00 Danielle Antalffy UBS Lowers Buy $230.00 $270.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $180.00 $215.00 Jonathan Block Stifel Lowers Hold $140.00 $175.00 Adam Maeder Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $150.00 $233.00 Robbie Marcus JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $110.00 $195.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Inspire Medical Systems. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Inspire Medical Systems compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Inspire Medical Systems's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Inspire Medical Systems's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The firm has operating footprints in the United States and Europe wherein, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

A Deep Dive into Inspire Medical Systems's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Inspire Medical Systems displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.82%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Inspire Medical Systems's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.65%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Inspire Medical Systems's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.55%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Inspire Medical Systems's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.47%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.05.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

