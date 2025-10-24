What Analysts Are Saying About Bright Horizons Family Stock

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Bright Horizons Family (NYSE:BFAM), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 1 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 2 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Bright Horizons Family and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $103.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $112.00 and a low estimate of $96.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 8.04%.

The standing of Bright Horizons Family among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $96.00 $104.00 Joshua Chan UBS Lowers Neutral $112.00 $138.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $104.00 $100.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $100.00 $106.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Bright Horizons Family. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Bright Horizons Family compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provider of early education and child care, family care solutions, and workforce education services that help working families and client employees personally and professionally. It provides services under multi-year contracts with employers that offer early education and child care, back-up care, and educational advisory services as part of their employee benefits package. The company has three business segments; full-service center-based child care, backup care, and educational advisory services. The majority of the revenue is generated by full-service center-based child care, which includes traditional center-based child care and early education services. Other services provided by the company include in-home child and elder care, and Others.

Financial Milestones: Bright Horizons Family's Journey

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Bright Horizons Family showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.18% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Bright Horizons Family's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.49%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bright Horizons Family's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.02% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bright Horizons Family's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.41%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Bright Horizons Family's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.25. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

