4 Analysts Assess Winnebago Industries: What You Need To Know

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $38.5, along with a high estimate of $45.00 and a low estimate of $32.00. This current average reflects an increase of 14.07% from the previous average price target of $33.75.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Winnebago Industries is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tristan Thomas-Martin BMO Capital Raises Outperform $45.00 $40.00 Griffin Bryan DA Davidson Raises Neutral $32.00 $26.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Buy $41.00 $36.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Buy $36.00 $33.00

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Winnebago Industries compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Winnebago Industries's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Winnebago Industries's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries manufactures Class A, B, and C motor homes along with towables, customized specialty vehicles, boats, and parts. Headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Winnebago has been producing recreational vehicles since 1958. Revenue was nearly $3 billion in fiscal 2024. Winnebago expanded into towables in 2011 with the acquisition of SunnyBrook and acquired Grand Design in November 2016. Towables made up 83% of the firm's RV unit volume, up from 31% in fiscal 2016. The company's total RV unit volume was 38,796 in fiscal 2024. Winnebago expanded into boating in 2018 with the purchase of Chris-Craft, bought premium motor home maker Newmar in November 2019, and bought Barletta pontoon boats in August 2021. It also is developing electric and autonomous technology.

Winnebago Industries's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Winnebago Industries's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 August, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.82%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 1.76%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Winnebago Industries's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.12% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Winnebago Industries's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.64%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.47.

