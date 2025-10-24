What 13 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Albemarle

In the preceding three months, 13 analysts have released ratings for Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 9 2 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 5 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 1 1

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $83.69, a high estimate of $135.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 19.42% from the previous average price target of $70.08.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Albemarle is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mazahir Mammadli Rothschild & Co Announces Buy $135.00 - Peter Osterland Truist Securities Raises Hold $87.00 $72.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $90.00 $70.00 Matthew DeYoe B of A Securities Raises Neutral $100.00 $95.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $85.00 $89.00 John Roberts Mizuho Raises Neutral $92.00 $78.00 Ben Kallo Baird Raises Underperform $68.00 $58.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $89.00 $62.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Raises Neutral $80.00 $60.00 Ben Isaacson Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $70.00 $65.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $70.00 $75.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Sell $62.00 $57.00 Ben Kallo Baird Maintains Underperform $60.00 $60.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Albemarle. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Albemarle compared to the broader market.

To gain a panoramic view of Albemarle's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Albemarle: A Closer Look

Albemarle is one of the world's largest lithium producers. In the lithium industry, the majority of demand comes from batteries, where lithium is used as the energy storage material, particularly in electric vehicles. Albemarle is a fully integrated lithium producer. Its upstream resources include salt brine deposits in Chile and the US and two hard rock mines in Australia, both of which are joint ventures. The company operates lithium refining plants in Chile, the US, Australia, and China. Albemarle is a global leader in the production of bromine, used in flame retardants. It is also a major producer of oil refining catalysts.

Albemarle: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Albemarle's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -7.02%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Albemarle's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -1.41%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Albemarle's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.24%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Albemarle's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.11%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, Albemarle adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

