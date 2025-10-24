6 Analysts Have This To Say About Sociedad Quimica Y Minera

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE:SQM) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $49.75, along with a high estimate of $55.00 and a low estimate of $41.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 14.68% from the previous average price target of $43.38.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Sociedad Quimica Y Minera is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mazahir Mammadli Rothschild & Co Announces Neutral $54.00 - Alejandro Demichelis Jefferies Lowers Hold $50.00 $53.00 Joel Lederman Itau BBA Announces Outperform $55.00 - Isabella Simonato B of A Securities Raises Underperform $43.50 $36.50 Joel Jackson BMO Capital Raises Outperform $55.00 $45.00 Lucas Ferreira JP Morgan Raises Neutral $41.00 $39.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sociedad Quimica Y Minera. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sociedad Quimica Y Minera compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Sociedad Quimica Y Minera's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Sociedad Quimica Y Minera's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Sociedad Quimica Y Minera analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Sociedad Quimica Y Minera

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile is a Chilean commodities producer with significant operations in lithium (primarily used in batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage systems), specialty and standard potassium fertilizers, iodine (primarily used in X-ray contrast media), and solar salts. The company extracts these materials through its high-quality salt brine deposits and caliche ore. SQM also sells lithium concentrate from a joint venture hard rock lithium project in Australia and expanding its lithium refining assets in China.

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -19.4%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.48%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sociedad Quimica Y Minera's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.67%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sociedad Quimica Y Minera's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.77% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.88.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

