5 Analysts Have This To Say About Zymeworks

Ratings for Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $23.2, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $16.50, the current average has increased by 40.61%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Zymeworks's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eva Fortea Verdejo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $15.00 $14.00 Brian Cheng JP Morgan Raises Overweight $23.00 $20.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $26.00 $13.00 Mayank Mamtani B. Riley Securities Announces Buy $30.00 - Yigal Nochomovitz Citigroup Raises Buy $22.00 $19.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Zymeworks. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Zymeworks compared to the broader market.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Zymeworks's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Zymeworks's Background

Zymeworks Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation multifunctional biotherapeutics. Its suite of therapeutic platforms and its fully integrated drug development engine enables precise engineering of differentiated therapeutic product candidates. Its clinical candidate, zanidatamab, is a novel HER2-targeted bispecific antibody currently being evaluated in multiple Phase 1, Phase 2, and pivotal clinical trials globally as a targeted treatment option for patients with solid tumors that express HER2. The company is also advancing a deep preclinical pipeline in oncology and other therapeutic areas.

Financial Insights: Zymeworks

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Zymeworks displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 153.21%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Zymeworks's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.76%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zymeworks's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.7%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zymeworks's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.56% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Zymeworks's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.06, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

