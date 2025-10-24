What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Urban Edge Props

Analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Props (NYSE:UE) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $22.0, along with a high estimate of $23.00 and a low estimate of $21.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 7.32% increase from the previous average price target of $20.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Urban Edge Props among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Goldsmith UBS Announces Neutral $21.00 - Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $21.00 $20.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $22.00 $21.00 Floris Van Dijkum Ladenburg Thalmann Announces Neutral $23.00 - Michael Gorman BTIG Announces Buy $23.00 -

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Urban Edge Props. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Urban Edge Props compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Urban Edge Props's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Urban Edge Props

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust principally focused on the management and development of retail real estate properties in urban communities in the U.S. Having originally been created to hold the majority of Vornado Realty Trust's shopping center businesses, Urban Edge's asset portfolio is mostly composed of shopping centers and malls in terms of total square footage. The company's holdings include necessity and convenience-oriented retailers, such as department stores, grocers, health clubs, and restaurants. Urban Edge's properties are mainly located in the New York City metropolitan region and within the DC to Boston corridor. The company generates nearly all of its revenue through the collection of rent from a large number of tenants.

A Deep Dive into Urban Edge Props's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Urban Edge Props displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.07%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Urban Edge Props's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 50.79%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Urban Edge Props's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.5%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Urban Edge Props's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.75%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.28.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

