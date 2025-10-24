Where Intel Stands With Analysts

Across the recent three months, 13 analysts have shared their insights on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 8 2 2 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 6 2 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Intel and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $31.54, accompanied by a high estimate of $43.00 and a low estimate of $20.00. This current average has increased by 34.1% from the previous average price target of $23.52.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Intel is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Raises Sell $25.00 $14.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Raises Neutral $20.00 $19.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $36.00 $23.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $30.00 $22.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Maintains Underperform $34.00 $34.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Neutral $39.00 $23.00 Frank Lee HSBC Raises Reduce $24.00 $21.25 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Neutral $40.00 $35.00 Ross Seymore Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $30.00 $23.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Neutral $35.00 $25.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $25.00 $19.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Sell $29.00 $24.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Announces Buy $43.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Intel. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Intel compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Delving into Intel's Background

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and was the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel has also been expanding into new adjacencies, such as communications infrastructure, automotive, and the Internet of Things. Further, Intel expects to leverage its chip manufacturing capabilities into an outsourced foundry model where it constructs chips for others.

Key Indicators: Intel's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Intel's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.2%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Intel's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -22.69% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Intel's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.95%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.52%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Intel's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.52. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

