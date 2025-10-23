Deep Dive Into Walmart Stock: Analyst Perspectives (23 Ratings)

23 analysts have shared their evaluations of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 14 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 10 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $116.26, with a high estimate of $130.00 and a low estimate of $106.00. This current average has increased by 3.5% from the previous average price target of $112.33.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Walmart by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Lasser UBS Raises Buy $122.00 $110.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $111.00 $110.00 Robert Drbul BTIG Announces Buy $120.00 - Peter Keith Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $111.00 $111.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $118.00 $118.00 Spencer Hanus Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $129.00 - Robert Ohmes B of A Securities Raises Buy $125.00 $120.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $125.00 $120.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $114.00 $101.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $127.00 $130.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $106.00 $106.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Lowers Buy $109.00 $111.00 John Heinbockel Guggenheim Maintains Buy $115.00 $115.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $118.00 $115.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $110.00 $108.00 John Heinbockel Guggenheim Raises Buy $115.00 $112.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $115.00 $115.00 David Belinger Mizuho Maintains Outperform $115.00 $115.00 Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $115.00 $110.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $108.00 $107.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Overweight $130.00 $112.00 Michael Lasser UBS Maintains Buy $110.00 $110.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Adjusts Outperform $106.00 $103.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Walmart. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

For valuable insights into Walmart's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Walmart analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Walmart

Walmart is a leading retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,600 stores in the United States (5,200 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 locations globally. Walmart generated over $460 billion in domestic namesake sales in fiscal 2025, with Sam's Club contributing another $90 billion to the company's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $120 billion in sales. The retailer serves around 270 million customers globally each week.

Financial Insights: Walmart

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Walmart's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.76%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Walmart's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.96%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Walmart's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.08%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Walmart's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.64%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Walmart's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.72, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

