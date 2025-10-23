Expert Outlook: Ralph Lauren Through The Eyes Of 19 Analysts

In the last three months, 19 analysts have published ratings on Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 11 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 6 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Ralph Lauren, presenting an average target of $366.26, a high estimate of $430.00, and a low estimate of $335.00. This current average reflects an increase of 5.82% from the previous average price target of $346.11.

The standing of Ralph Lauren among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ashley Helgans Jefferies Raises Buy $385.00 $365.00 Robert Drbul BTIG Announces Buy $400.00 - Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Overweight $352.00 $353.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Buy $399.00 $354.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $430.00 $423.00 Ashley Helgans Jefferies Raises Buy $365.00 $325.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Overweight $353.00 $360.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $350.00 $335.00 Tom Nikic Needham Raises Buy $350.00 $335.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $345.00 $320.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $404.00 $385.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $360.00 $321.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $335.00 $335.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $335.00 $335.00 Tom Nikic Needham Raises Buy $335.00 $310.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $335.00 $320.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $335.00 $315.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $385.00 $384.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $406.00 $355.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Ralph Lauren compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Ralph Lauren's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

About Ralph Lauren

Founded by designer Ralph Lauren (current executive chairman and chief creative officer) in 1967 in New York City, Ralph Lauren Corp. designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle merchandise in North America, Europe, and Asia. Best known for its iconic polo shirts, its products also include other types of apparel, footwear, eyewear, jewelry, handbags, home goods, and fragrances. The company's brands include Ralph Lauren Collection, Polo Ralph Lauren, and Lauren Ralph Lauren. Distribution channels for Ralph Lauren include wholesale (department stores and specialty stores), retail (company-owned retail stores and e-commerce), and licensing.

A Deep Dive into Ralph Lauren's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Ralph Lauren's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.68% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Ralph Lauren's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 12.82%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.64%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.98%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.29.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

