Deep Dive Into Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $54.8, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. Marking an increase of 31.1%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $41.80.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stacy Ku TD Cowen Raises Buy $60.00 $45.00 David Amsellem Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $65.00 $40.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $63.00 $46.00 David Amsellem Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $40.00 $36.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $46.00 $42.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Supernus Pharmaceuticals. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Supernus Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Supernus Pharmaceuticals's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Supernus Pharmaceuticals's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases, including neurological and psychiatric disorders. Its diverse neuroscience portfolio includes approved treatments for epilepsy, migraine, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), hypomobility in Parkinson's Disease (PD), cervical dystonia, chronic sialorrhea, dyskinesia in PD patients receiving levodopa-based therapy, and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients. The company's products include Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, Qelbree, APOKYN, XADAGO, MYOBLOC, GOCOVRI, and Osmolex ER.

Financial Milestones: Supernus Pharmaceuticals's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Supernus Pharmaceuticals's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.71%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 13.6%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Supernus Pharmaceuticals's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.15%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Supernus Pharmaceuticals's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.65%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.03.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

