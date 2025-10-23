Expert Outlook: Signet Jewelers Through The Eyes Of 8 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 5 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $98.25, with a high estimate of $110.00 and a low estimate of $90.00. This current average reflects an increase of 8.26% from the previous average price target of $90.75.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Signet Jewelers is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $100.00 $90.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Buy $110.00 $100.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Raises Neutral $100.00 $90.00 Mauricio Serna UBS Raises Buy $110.00 $95.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $92.00 $92.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $90.00 $75.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $92.00 $92.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $92.00 $92.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Signet Jewelers. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Signet Jewelers's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd is a retailer of diamond jewelry. Its merchandise mix includes bridal, fashion, watches, and others. The bridal category includes engagement, wedding and anniversary purchases. Its segments are the North America segment, the International segment, and the Other segment. The North America segment contributes to the majority of the revenue. The North America segment generates revenue from Mall and Off-Mall & Outlet.

Key Indicators: Signet Jewelers's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Signet Jewelers displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.96%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Signet Jewelers's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.59%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Signet Jewelers's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.52%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Signet Jewelers's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Signet Jewelers's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.68, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

