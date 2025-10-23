Beyond The Numbers: 15 Analysts Discuss TKO Group Holdings Stock

15 analysts have shared their evaluations of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE:TKO) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $221.07, a high estimate of $250.00, and a low estimate of $200.00. This current average has increased by 10.3% from the previous average price target of $200.42.

The perception of TKO Group Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Joyce Seaport Global Announces Buy $214.00 - Tyler DiMatteo BTIG Maintains Buy $235.00 $235.00 Tony DiMatteo BTIG Announces Buy $235.00 - Ian Moore Bernstein Raises Outperform $230.00 $190.00 Curry Baker Guggenheim Raises Buy $225.00 $205.00 Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $205.00 $165.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $235.00 $200.00 Vikram Kesavabhotla Baird Raises Outperform $250.00 $225.00 Vikram Kesavabhotla Baird Announces Outperform $225.00 - David Karnovsky JP Morgan Raises Overweight $212.00 $182.00 Jason Bazinet Citigroup Raises Buy $225.00 $200.00 Curry Baker Guggenheim Raises Buy $205.00 $200.00 Eric Handler Roth Capital Raises Buy $210.00 $208.00 Brent Navon B of A Securities Raises Buy $210.00 $200.00 Ryan Gravett UBS Raises Buy $200.00 $195.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to TKO Group Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of TKO Group Holdings compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of TKO Group Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of TKO Group Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of TKO Group Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About TKO Group Holdings

TKO Group Holdings Inc is a sports and sports entertainment company that operates combat sports and sports entertainment companies. It owns and manages valuable sports and entertainment intellectual property. The company distributes content and monetizes its intellectual property through four principal activities: Media Rights and Content, Live Events, Sponsorship, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company has two reportable segments, UFC and WWE. The company generates majority of revenue from the UFC segment. The UFC segment revenue consists of media rights fees associated with the distribution of its programming content, ticket sales, and site fees associated with the business's international live events, sponsorship, and consumer products licensing agreements of UFC-branded products.

TKO Group Holdings: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: TKO Group Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.66%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: TKO Group Holdings's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.52%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): TKO Group Holdings's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.33%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): TKO Group Holdings's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.65%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.72.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

