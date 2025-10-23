Where UiPath Stands With Analysts

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on UiPath (NYSE:PATH) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $13.58, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 0.59% increase from the previous average price target of $13.50.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of UiPath among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeff Hickey UBS Raises Neutral $17.00 $10.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $13.00 $12.50 Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $15.00 $16.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Lowers Hold $12.00 $13.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $12.50 $15.50 Lucky Schreiner DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $12.00 $14.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of UiPath compared to the broader market.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of UiPath's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know UiPath Better

UiPath Inc offers an end-to-end cross-application enterprise automation platform principally with computer vision technology and user interface automations in its initial RPA offering, which remains the foundation of the platform. The platform leverages a range of automation technologies including robotic process automation, application programming interface, and artificial intelligence. UiPath's solution can automate a broad range of repetitive tasks across industries including claims processing, employee onboarding, invoice to cash, loan applications, and customer service.

A Deep Dive into UiPath's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: UiPath's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.38%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: UiPath's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.44%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.09%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): UiPath's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.06%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: UiPath's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.05, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

