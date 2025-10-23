Analyst Expectations For Wheaton Precious Metals's Future

In the last three months, 9 analysts have published ratings on Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $124.0, a high estimate of $160.00, and a low estimate of $106.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 6.79% from the previous average price target of $116.12.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Wheaton Precious Metals by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tanya Jakusconek Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $128.00 $109.00 Daniel Major UBS Raises Neutral $122.00 $118.00 Lawson Winder B of A Securities Raises Buy $132.00 $127.00 Brian MacArthur Raymond James Raises Outperform $127.00 $114.00 Cosmos Chiu CIBC Raises Outperformer $160.00 $135.00 Daniel Major UBS Raises Neutral $118.00 $106.00 Brian MacArthur Raymond James Raises Outperform $114.00 $112.00 Tanya Jakusconek Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $109.00 $108.00 Daniel Major UBS Announces Neutral $106.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Wheaton Precious Metals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Wheaton Precious Metals compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Wheaton Precious Metals's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Wheaton Precious Metals's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Wheaton Precious Metals analyst ratings.

Discovering Wheaton Precious Metals: A Closer Look

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp is a precious metal streaming company. The company metal streaming company which generates its revenue primarily from the sale of precious metals (gold, silver and palladium) and cobalt. Its reportable segment includes: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Platinum, Cobalt, and Other.

Breaking Down Wheaton Precious Metals's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Wheaton Precious Metals's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 68.26% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Wheaton Precious Metals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 58.08%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.85%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Wheaton Precious Metals's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.72%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.0.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

