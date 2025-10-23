The Analyst Verdict: East West Bancorp In The Eyes Of 7 Experts

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $126.86, a high estimate of $145.00, and a low estimate of $104.00. This current average has increased by 8.06% from the previous average price target of $117.40.

The standing of East West Bancorp among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $116.00 $112.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $145.00 $140.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $126.00 $111.00 Janet Lee TD Cowen Announces Buy $139.00 - Dave Rochester Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $124.00 - Matthew Clark Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $104.00 $100.00 Benjamin Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Buy $134.00 $124.00

Key Insights:

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of East West Bancorp's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know East West Bancorp Better

East West Bancorp Inc operates in U.S. and Asia. The Bank provides range of personal and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. In addition to offering traditional deposit products that include personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits, the Bank also offers foreign exchange, treasury management and wealth management services. The Bank has three operating segments, (1) Consumer and Business Banking, (2) Commercial Banking and (3) Treasury and Other. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Commercial banking segment.

Key Indicators: East West Bancorp's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: East West Bancorp's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.96%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: East West Bancorp's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 44.71%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): East West Bancorp's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.85%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): East West Bancorp's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.4%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: East West Bancorp's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.44, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

