Where Stifel Financial Stands With Analysts

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Stifel Financial, revealing an average target of $131.0, a high estimate of $135.00, and a low estimate of $121.00. This current average has increased by 7.38% from the previous average price target of $122.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Stifel Financial among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Cho JP Morgan Raises Neutral $133.00 $125.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $135.00 $130.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Raises Buy $131.00 $118.00 Brennan Hawken BMO Capital Announces Market Perform $121.00 - Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Buy $135.00 $115.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Stifel Financial. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Stifel Financial. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Stifel Financial compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Stifel Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Stifel Financial's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Stifel Financial's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp is a middle-market-focused investment bank that produces more than 90% of its revenue in the United States. Approximately 67% of the company's net revenue is derived from its world-wide wealth management division, which supports over 2,000 financial advisors, with the remainder coming from its institutional securities business. Stifel has a history of being an active acquirer of other financial-services firms.

Stifel Financial: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Stifel Financial displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.28%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Stifel Financial's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.5%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Stifel Financial's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.98%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.36%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Stifel Financial's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.32.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

