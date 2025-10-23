Analyst Expectations For 10x Genomics's Future

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $15.0, along with a high estimate of $17.00 and a low estimate of $13.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.68% from the previous average price target of $14.33.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of 10x Genomics among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Westenberg Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $15.00 - Tejas Savant Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $17.00 $18.00 Dan Leonard UBS Raises Neutral $13.00 $12.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Overweight $15.00 $13.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to 10x Genomics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of 10x Genomics compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of 10x Genomics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of 10x Genomics's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of 10x Genomics's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into 10x Genomics's Background

10x Genomics Inc is a life science technology company based in the United States. Its solutions include instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. The company's integrated solutions include instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. Its product offerings include a Chromium platform comprising microfluidic chips and related consumables, Chromium X series, Visium and Xenium platforms, and others, which are predominantly used for the study of biological components. Geographically, the company derives maximum revenue from the United States and the rest from Americas (excluding the United States), Europe, Middle East and Africa, China, and Asia-Pacific (excluding China).

Key Indicators: 10x Genomics's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: 10x Genomics displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.93%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: 10x Genomics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 19.97%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): 10x Genomics's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.67%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): 10x Genomics's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.67%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: 10x Genomics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.11, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

