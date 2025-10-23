A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Impinj Through 8 Analysts

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $197.5, along with a high estimate of $235.00 and a low estimate of $158.00. This current average reflects an increase of 25.56% from the previous average price target of $157.29.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Impinj by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $230.00 $180.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $235.00 $180.00 Guy Hardwick Barclays Announces Overweight $200.00 - Troy Jensen Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $217.00 $158.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Maintains Buy $195.00 $195.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $180.00 $140.00 Troy Jensen Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $158.00 $133.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Raises Buy $165.00 $115.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Impinj. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Impinj. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Impinj compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Impinj compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Impinj's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Impinj analyst ratings.

Delving into Impinj's Background

Impinj Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each item's identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip, which attach to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs. Geographically, the company has a business presence in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, of which key revenue is derived from the operations in the Asia Pacific region.

Financial Milestones: Impinj's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Impinj faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.49% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Impinj's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 11.8%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Impinj's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.63%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Impinj's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.34%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Impinj's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.56. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.