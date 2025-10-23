Where Energizer Hldgs Stands With Analysts

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Energizer Hldgs (NYSE:ENR), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $29.0, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. This current average reflects an increase of 6.62% from the previous average price target of $27.20.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Energizer Hldgs by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $28.00 $30.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Neutral $26.00 $29.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $27.00 $24.00 Bill Chappell Truist Securities Raises Buy $35.00 $30.00 Peter Grom UBS Raises Neutral $29.00 $23.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Energizer Hldgs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Energizer Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Energizer Hldgs's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Energizer Hldgs's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Energizer Hldgs

Energizer Holdings Inc makes and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. Energizer offers batteries using lithium, alkaline, carbon-zinc, nickel-metal hydride, zinc-air, and silver oxide technologies. These products are sold under the Energizer, Rayovac, Varta and Eveready brands at performance and premium price segments. It also offers auto care products in the appearance, fragrance, performance, and air conditioning recharge product categories. The company operates in two geographical segments: Americas and International, of which the majority of its revenue is derived from the America. It has two product segments: Batteries & Lights and Auto Care. It earns maximum revenue from Batteries & Lights segment.

Energizer Hldgs's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Energizer Hldgs's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.41%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 21.16%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Energizer Hldgs's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 96.81% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Energizer Hldgs's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.52%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, Energizer Hldgs faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

