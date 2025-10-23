A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Natera Through 8 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 5 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Natera, presenting an average target of $202.88, a high estimate of $255.00, and a low estimate of $170.00. Highlighting a 1.36% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $205.67.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Natera among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Massaro BTIG Raises Buy $210.00 $200.00 Kyle Mikson Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Brandon Couillard Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $175.00 - Mason Carrico Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $183.00 $183.00 David Westenberg Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $220.00 $210.00 Conor McNamara RBC Capital Raises Outperform $255.00 $251.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Overweight $210.00 $190.00 Daniel Markowitz Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $170.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Natera. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Natera compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Natera compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Natera's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Natera's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Natera analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Natera

Natera Inc is a diagnostic and research company with proprietary molecular and bioinformatics technology. The company's key product offerings include its Panorama Non-Invasive Prenatal Test (NIPT) which screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus as well as in twin pregnancies, typically with a blood draw from the mother, Horizon Carrier Screening (HCS) to determine carrier status for a large number of severe genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children, Signatera molecular residual disease (MRD) test, which detects circulating tumor DNA in patients previously diagnosed with cancer to assess molecular residual disease and monitor for recurrence; and Prospera, to assess organ transplant rejection.

Natera's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Natera showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 32.24% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Natera's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -18.47% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Natera's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -8.12%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Natera's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.79%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Natera's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.16, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

