What Analysts Are Saying About Century Aluminum Stock

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $31.0, a high estimate of $37.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $28.67, the current average has increased by 8.13%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Century Aluminum by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Timna Tanners Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $34.00 $37.00 Timna Tanners Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $37.00 - Lucas Pipes B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $28.00 $25.00 Lucas Pipes B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $25.00 $24.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Century Aluminum. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Century Aluminum. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Century Aluminum compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Century Aluminum compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Century Aluminum's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Century Aluminum's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Century Aluminum's Background

Century Aluminum Co produces primary aluminum standard grade and value-added products. The firm operates smelter facilities in the United States and Iceland. The majority of revenue is generated from Glencore, which agreed to purchase nearly all of Century Aluminum's North American production. Century purchases nearly all of its alumina from Glencore. The company produces high purity aluminum, standard-grade aluminum sow and tee bars, and value-added billet and foundry products. Century also owns a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Key Indicators: Century Aluminum's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Century Aluminum's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 12.0%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.73%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Century Aluminum's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.63%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Century Aluminum's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.24%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Century Aluminum's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

