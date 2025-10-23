What Analysts Are Saying About EQT Stock

12 analysts have shared their evaluations of EQT (NYSE:EQT) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $66.33, along with a high estimate of $80.00 and a low estimate of $57.00. This current average has decreased by 0.18% from the previous average price target of $66.45.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of EQT's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sam Margolin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $66.00 $68.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $67.00 $65.00 Cameron Bean Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $70.00 $68.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Overweight $67.00 $68.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $62.00 $60.00 Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Lowers Buy $68.00 $70.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $62.00 $64.00 Doug Leggate B of A Securities Raises Buy $80.00 $63.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $65.00 $64.00 James West Melius Research Announces Buy $64.00 - Leo Mariani Roth Capital Lowers Neutral $57.00 $75.00 Cameron Bean Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $68.00 $66.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to EQT. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to EQT. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of EQT compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of EQT compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of EQT's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of EQT's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering EQT: A Closer Look

EQT is an independent natural gas production company. It focuses its operations in the cores of the Marcellus and Utica shales, located in the Appalachian Basin in the Eastern United States. Its main customers include marketers, utilities, and industrial operators in the Appalachian Basin. The company has three reportable segments in production, gathering, and its transmission segment, which is now an operated joint venture with Blackstone. All the firm's operating revenue is generated in the US, with most revenue flowing from the Marcellus Shale field and through the sale of natural gas.

A Deep Dive into EQT's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, EQT faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.81% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 18.43%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): EQT's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.51%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.83%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.35.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

