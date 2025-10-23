Expert Outlook: Hologic Through The Eyes Of 10 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 10 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $78.2, with a high estimate of $90.00 and a low estimate of $69.00. This current average has increased by 8.78% from the previous average price target of $71.89.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Hologic's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Petrone Mizuho Raises Neutral $78.00 $70.00 Mason Carrico Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $76.00 $78.00 Casey Woodring JP Morgan Announces Neutral $78.00 - Puneet Souda Leerink Partners Raises Market Perform $78.00 $70.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $78.00 $69.00 David Toung Argus Research Raises Buy $90.00 $80.00 Mason Carrico Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $78.00 $78.00 Conor McNamara RBC Capital Raises Outperform $87.00 $72.00 Tejas Savant Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $69.00 $65.00 Elizabeth Garcia UBS Raises Neutral $70.00 $65.00

Key Insights:

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Hologic's market standing.

About Hologic

Hologic manufactures proprietary products for the healthcare needs of women. The company operates in four segments: diagnostics (44% of total sales), breast health (38%), surgical (16%), and skeletal health (2%). While the company traditionally focused on breast health, the acquisition of Gen-Probe put greater emphasis on commercial diagnostics. The United States accounts for the largest portion of the firm's revenue (69%), followed by Europe (20%), Asia (8%), and other international markets (3%). Hologic is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Hologic's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Hologic's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.23% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 19.04%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hologic's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.12%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hologic's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.25%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Hologic's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.52, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

