Deep Dive Into Enphase Energy Stock: Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 11 analysts provided ratings for Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 6 2 2 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 1 2 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Enphase Energy and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $35.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $45.00 and a low estimate of $23.49. Marking an increase of 4.81%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $33.87.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Enphase Energy by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Lowers Neutral $37.00 $50.00 Vikram Bagri Citigroup Raises Sell $32.00 $30.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Neutral $40.00 $39.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $37.00 $40.00 Christine Cho Barclays Raises Underweight $33.00 $29.00 Nicholas Amicucci Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $40.00 - Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Raises Sell $23.49 $19.80 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Neutral $39.00 $37.00 Sean Milligan Jefferies Raises Hold $36.00 $28.00 Sean Milligan Jefferies Lowers Underperform $28.00 $32.00 Martin Malloy Johnson Rice Announces Accumulate $45.00 -

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Enphase Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Enphase Energy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Enphase Energy's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Delving into Enphase Energy's Background

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. It delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Enphase Energy's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Enphase Energy showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 19.67% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Enphase Energy's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.2% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Enphase Energy's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.38%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Enphase Energy's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.18%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Enphase Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.37, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

