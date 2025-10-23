Demystifying AT&T: Insights From 7 Analyst Reviews

Analysts' ratings for AT&T (NYSE:T) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $30.57, a high estimate of $33.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. Experiencing a 0.33% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $30.67.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of AT&T by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $30.00 $31.00 Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $28.00 $30.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $29.00 $31.00 Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight $30.00 $30.00 Frank Louthan Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $33.00 $31.00 Laurent Yoon Bernstein Raises Outperform $32.00 $31.00 Michael Ng Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $32.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to AT&T. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to AT&T. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AT&T compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AT&T compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for AT&T's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into AT&T's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know AT&T Better

The wireless business contributes nearly 70% of AT&T's revenue. The company is the third-largest US wireless carrier, connecting 73 million postpaid and 17 million prepaid phone customers. Fixed-line enterprise services, which account for about 14% of revenue, include internet access, private networking, security, voice, and wholesale network capacity. Residential fixed-line services, about 12% of revenue, primarily consist of broadband internet access, serving 14 million customers. AT&T also has a sizable presence in Mexico, with 24 million customers, but this business only accounts for 3% of revenue. The company recently sold its 70% equity stake in satellite television provider DirecTV to its partner, private equity firm TPG.

Understanding the Numbers: AT&T's Finances

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: AT&T's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.52%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: AT&T's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.47% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): AT&T's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.27%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): AT&T's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.11% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, AT&T faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

