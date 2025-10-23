5 Analysts Have This To Say About Tractor Supply

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $66.4, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. Marking an increase of 0.23%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $66.25.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Tractor Supply. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $70.00 $70.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $70.00 $70.00 Steven Zaccone Citigroup Raises Buy $62.00 $60.00 Oliver Wintermantel Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $60.00 $65.00 Spencer Hanus Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $70.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Tractor Supply. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Tractor Supply. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Tractor Supply compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Tractor Supply compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Tractor Supply's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Tractor Supply's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Tractor Supply analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply is the largest operator of retail farm and ranch stores in the United States. The company targets recreational farmers and ranchers and has little exposure to commercial and industrial farm operations. Currently, the company operates 2,335 of its namesake banners in 49 states, along with 207 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores. Stores are generally concentrated in rural communities rather than urban and suburban areas. In fiscal 2024, revenue consisted primarily of livestock, equine & agriculture (26%), companion animal (25%), and seasonal & recreation (23%).

Key Indicators: Tractor Supply's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Tractor Supply's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.55%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Tractor Supply's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.69% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 18.19%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.11%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.23, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.