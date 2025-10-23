What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Gulfport Energy

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Gulfport Energy, presenting an average target of $215.86, a high estimate of $250.00, and a low estimate of $190.00. A 4.49% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $226.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Gulfport Energy by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Edelman Jefferies Announces Buy $250.00 - Nick Pope Roth Capital Announces Neutral $200.00 - Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $190.00 $193.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $199.00 $227.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Lowers Overweight $205.00 $215.00 Peyton Dorne UBS Lowers Buy $227.00 $240.00 Peyton Dorne UBS Lowers Buy $240.00 $255.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Gulfport Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Gulfport Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Gulfport Energy's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Gulfport Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Gulfport Energy's Background

Gulfport Energy Corp is an independent natural gas-weighted exploration and production company focused on the exploration, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids, with assets predominantly located in the Appalachia and Anadarko basins in the United States. Its principal properties are located in eastern Ohio, targeting the Utica and Marcellus, and in central Oklahoma, targeting the SCOOP Woodford and Springer formations.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Gulfport Energy

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Gulfport Energy's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 64.19%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Gulfport Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 52.34%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gulfport Energy's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.53% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gulfport Energy's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.52%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Gulfport Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.39, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

