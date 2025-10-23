Live Nation Entertainment Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 9 analysts have released ratings for Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Live Nation Entertainment, revealing an average target of $183.78, a high estimate of $195.00, and a low estimate of $170.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 7.16% increase from the previous average price target of $171.50.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Live Nation Entertainment among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Soff Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $173.00 $175.00 Jason Bazinet Citigroup Lowers Buy $181.00 $195.00 Matthew Harrigan Benchmark Raises Buy $190.00 $180.00 David Joyce Seaport Global Raises Buy $190.00 $170.00 Ed Vyvyan Rothschild & Co Raises Neutral $170.00 $144.00 Jason Bazinet Citigroup Raises Buy $195.00 $165.00 Robert Fishman MoffettNathanson Announces Buy $195.00 - Jed Kelly Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $180.00 $165.00 Matthew Harrigan Benchmark Raises Buy $180.00 $178.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Live Nation Entertainment compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Live Nation Entertainment compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Live Nation Entertainment's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Live Nation Entertainment's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Live Nation Entertainment's Background

Live Nation is the largest live entertainment company in the world, serving as a concert promoter, venue operator, and ticketing platform. In addition, the firm generates revenue from sponsorships and advertising. With offices in 45 countries, Live Nation promotes concerts globally and it owned, operated, or had exclusive booking rights to nearly 400 venues worldwide at the end of 2024, which the firm says makes it the second-largest operator of music venues globally. In 2024, Live Nation promoted nearly 55,000 events, drawing more than 150 million fans. Ticketmaster is a dominant global ticketing service, selling almost 640 million tickets in 2024.

Live Nation Entertainment's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Live Nation Entertainment showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 16.32% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.36%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Live Nation Entertainment's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 41.03%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Live Nation Entertainment's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.43%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 23.38, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

