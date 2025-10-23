The Analyst Verdict: LendingClub In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $18.0, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $15.50. Surpassing the previous average price target of $15.00, the current average has increased by 20.0%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of LendingClub among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Overweight $22.00 $17.00 Vincent Caintic BTIG Raises Buy $18.00 $16.00 Brad Capuzzi Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $15.50 $13.00 Timothy Switzer Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $16.50 $14.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to LendingClub. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of LendingClub compared to the broader market.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of LendingClub's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into LendingClub's Background

LendingClub Corp is a company engaged in operating an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors for the provision of the loan facility. It offers investors access to an asset class that has generally been closed to many investors and only available on a limited basis to institutional investors. The company through the platform offers loan products such as personal, education and patient finance, small business, and auto to interested investors. It generates a majority of the revenue from the transaction fees received from the platform's role in accepting and decisioning applications on behalf of the bank partners to enable loan originations.

Unraveling the Financial Story of LendingClub

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, LendingClub showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 32.68% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: LendingClub's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 15.37% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): LendingClub's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.76%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): LendingClub's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.36%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, LendingClub adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

