Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Asure Software Stock

Ratings for Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $15.0, a high estimate of $15.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. Highlighting a 10.45% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $16.75.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Asure Software among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $15.00 $15.00 Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $15.00 $15.00 Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Lowers Outperform $15.00 $17.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Lowers Buy $15.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Asure Software. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Asure Software compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Asure Software compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Asure Software's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Asure Software's market position.

Unveiling the Story Behind Asure Software

Asure Software Inc is a provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to businesses of all sizes. It facilitates small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) to develop their Human Capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate their time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's HCM suite, named AsureHCM, includes cloud-based Payroll and Tax, HR, a Time and Attendance software. Its HR services range from HR projects to outsourcing payroll to HR consulting services. The firm sells its HCM products majorly in the United States.

Financial Insights: Asure Software

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Asure Software's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.42% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Asure Software's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -20.33%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Asure Software's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -3.12%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Asure Software's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.22%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Asure Software's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.38, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

