4 Analysts Have This To Say About Avery Dennison

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $189.0, a high estimate of $203.00, and a low estimate of $177.00. Experiencing a 1.18% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $191.25.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Avery Dennison among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Raises Overweight $195.00 $182.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Lowers Buy $203.00 $204.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $181.00 $188.00 Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Lowers Neutral $177.00 $191.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Avery Dennison. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Avery Dennison. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Avery Dennison compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Avery Dennison's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Avery Dennison's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Avery Dennison Better

Avery Dennison manufactures pressure-sensitive materials, merchandise tags, and labels. The company also runs a specialty converting business that produces radio-frequency identification inlays and labels. Avery Dennison draws a significant amount of revenue from outside the United States, with international operations accounting for the majority of total sales.

Avery Dennison: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Avery Dennison's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.66% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Avery Dennison's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.51%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.65%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Avery Dennison's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.23%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Avery Dennison's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.61.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

