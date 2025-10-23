Assessing Hanesbrands: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $6.75, a high estimate of $9.00, and a low estimate of $5.00. Observing a 20.11% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $5.62.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Hanesbrands. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Neutral $7.00 $5.50 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $6.00 $5.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $5.00 $4.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $9.00 $8.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Hanesbrands. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Hanesbrands. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hanesbrands compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hanesbrands compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Hanesbrands's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Hanesbrands's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Hanesbrands analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands manufactures basic and athletic apparel under brands including Hanes, Playtex, Maidenform, Bali, Berlei, and Bonds. The company sells wholesale to discount, midmarket, and department store retailers as well as direct to consumers through stores and e-commerce. Hanesbrands is vertically integrated, as it produces nearly 75% of its products in company-controlled factories in more than three dozen nations. Hanesbrands distributes products in the Americas and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 1901 and is based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Hanesbrands has agreed to be acquired by Canadian rival Gildan.

Hanesbrands: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Hanesbrands's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.79%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Hanesbrands's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.23% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hanesbrands's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 77.8% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hanesbrands's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.08%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 16.0, Hanesbrands faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.