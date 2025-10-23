Airbnb Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (16 Ratings)

During the last three months, 16 analysts shared their evaluations of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 8 3 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 1 3M Ago 3 0 8 3 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Airbnb and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $133.62, accompanied by a high estimate of $160.00 and a low estimate of $104.00. This current average has increased by 3.48% from the previous average price target of $129.13.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Airbnb. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lloyd Walmsley Mizuho Announces Outperform $151.00 - Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Sell $104.00 $106.00 John Colantuoni Jefferies Lowers Buy $160.00 $165.00 Kevin Kopelman TD Cowen Raises Buy $150.00 $145.00 Lee Horowitz Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $135.00 $125.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Neutral $130.00 $120.00 Stephen Ju UBS Lowers Neutral $148.00 $156.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $120.00 $130.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $110.00 $111.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $145.00 $140.00 Trevor Young Barclays Raises Underweight $105.00 $104.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Lowers Neutral $130.00 $135.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $124.00 $121.00 Kevin Kopelman TD Cowen Raises Buy $145.00 $130.00 Lee Horowitz Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $125.00 $112.00 Stephen Ju UBS Raises Neutral $156.00 $137.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Airbnb. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Airbnb compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Airbnb's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Airbnb

Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency; it also offers booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered over 8 million active accommodation listings as of Dec. 31, 2024. Listings from the company's 5 million-plus hosts are spread over almost every country in the world. In 2024, 45% of revenue was from North America, 37% from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, 9% from Latin America, and 9% from Asia-Pacific. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.

Financial Insights: Airbnb

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Airbnb showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.66% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Airbnb's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 20.74%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 8.17%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.47%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.29.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

