Expert Outlook: Lennox Intl Through The Eyes Of 8 Analysts

Lennox Intl (NYSE:LII) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 4 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 1 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $600.88, along with a high estimate of $730.00 and a low estimate of $475.00. Highlighting a 7.22% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $647.62.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Lennox Intl is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $475.00 $535.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Lowers Neutral $565.00 $650.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $501.00 $592.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $575.00 $675.00 Damian Karas UBS Lowers Neutral $610.00 $676.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $675.00 $730.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $730.00 $753.00 Damian Karas UBS Raises Neutral $676.00 $570.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Lennox Intl. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Lennox Intl. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lennox Intl compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lennox Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Lennox Intl's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Lennox Intl analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Lennox Intl

Lennox International manufactures and distributes heating, ventilating, air conditioning, and refrigeration products to replacement (75% of sales) and new construction (25% of sales) markets. In fiscal 2024, residential HVAC was 67% of sales and commercial HVAC and Heatcraft refrigeration was 33% of sales. The company goes to market with multiple brands, but Lennox is the company's flagship HVAC brand. The Texas-based company is focused on North America after the sale of its European HVAC and refrigeration businesses in late 2023.

A Deep Dive into Lennox Intl's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Lennox Intl displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.43%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Lennox Intl's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 18.5%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lennox Intl's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 31.67% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lennox Intl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 7.81%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.72, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.